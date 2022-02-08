Skip to content
Local Matters
Rep. Price: Last year in Washington may be the toughest
Rep. Ross talks inflation and bipartisan action needed to combat it
Rep. Ross talks Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade
NC AG Stein says social media companies need better regulation
‘Political malpractice’ to not address NC’s poor standing in unemployment benefits, Sen. Nickel says
Trending Stories
2 escaped Tennessee inmates found dead in Wilmington, 3rd still at large, authorities say
2 women among ‘major drug suppliers’ nabbed at NC coast, deputies say
Police: 2 men, 2 juveniles arrested for firing 70+ shots, damaging 3 Rocky Mount homes
Autopsy: Elderly Four Oaks man stabbed 80+ times with machete in fatal attack by stranger
Dashcam video shows aftermath of Tesla plowing into Nash County deputy’s cruiser
Fayetteville mother, daughter missing since 2017 found alive Tuesday, police say
Traffic stop leads to felony drug, gun charges in Raeford
Click here for full list of trending stories