RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — His network was the first to call the race in Arizona for Joe Biden. In the middle of the blowback from Republicans, Chris Stirewalt went on to defend his decision.

Stirewalt was later called to testify before the January 6th House Select Committee. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to him about that televised hearing and why it’s important to help voters understand the math of an election rather than the opinions.

Chris Stirewalt’s new book “Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America And How To Fight Back” was released Tuesday. Stirewalt has since left Fox News and is currently CBS 17’s parent company’s political analyst and political director for NewsNation.