One of the candidates on the Democratic ballot in the newly drawn 4th Congressional District is Durham County commissioner Nida Allam.

The 4th includes Durham, Orange, Alamance, Person and Granville counties.

CBS17’s Russ Bowen spoke to Commissioner Allam about the economy and Ukraine. She also spoke about her own personal experience with terminating a pregnancy and the impact that a reversal of Roe v. Wade will have.