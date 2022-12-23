RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of the $1.7 trillion spending bill that was just passed by congress includes aid for Ukraine.

While Representative-elect Wiley Nickel will not be sworn as a new congressman until Jan. 3, he did watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech before a joint session of congress.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to Nickel about his reaction to the speech and why he believes support from the U.S. is necessary in Ukraine’s fight to defeat Russia.

Nickel, a democrat, is currently a state senator but will soon represent Johnston County and portions of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.