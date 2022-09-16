DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Much of the fight for and against abortion access is on the streets, in a very public displays. Folks who protest know what they are doing is not private. But what may not be expected is what else might become public.

“The data that we generate every day on the internet and on our devices has been, can be and will be used against people,” said Jolynn Dellinger, Kenan Senior Fellow at Duke University’s Kenan Institute for Ethics.

Potential targets are people who seek an abortion where it’s not legal or provide abortion services. It could even people just searching for information or discussing options, or sharing thoughts with friends or family. People can be subject to suspicion, surveillance and prosecution.

“Texting, messaging apps, internet searches [like] looking for abortion, looking for medication abortion, looking for reproductive health information, purchase history, maybe you buy a pregnancy test online maybe you buy it at CVS where you have a loyalty card,” said Dellinger.

“All of those things create a data trail. So, there are a lot of ways our data is used behind the scenes that people aren’t really aware of but that can be used against them in a prosecution of a violation of state law.”

Some of the same drugs used to terminate a pregnancy are also used to fight diseases like cancer. Dellinger believes that raises additional privacy concerns. There is no federal comprehensive privacy law making it easier for each of us to be surveilled, and without us knowing that it’s happening or why.

“I think people may feel they have more protection right now than they do. It definitely effects physical privacy; it definitely affects our ability to make decisions, but it also and crucially effects informational privacy,” she said.