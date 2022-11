RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five current North Carolina state senators will soon be heading to the U.S. House. That includes Democrat Wiley Nickel who won after a very tight race.

Nickel will represent congressional district 13 which includes all of Johnston County, southern Wake County and part of Harnett and Wayne counties.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with the congressman-elect to talk about the issues he hopes both sides can agree on.