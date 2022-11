RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we get ready to head into a new year many of us have questions about what the economy will look like.

One of the people who will be tackling those pocketbook issues is the newly elected congresswoman from Durham County.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with current state senator Valerie Foushee who explained why her perspective as a state legislator will help her on Capitol Hill.