RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democrats only have about a month and a half before they lose control of the U.S. House.

That means the clock is ticking to get their own legislation on the President’s desk.

Wake County congressional representative Deborah Ross recently won a second term. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rep. Ross to talk about how she plans to work with Republicans across the aisle.

Rep. Ross also discussed what Democrats have achieved while in control and what it means to have Nancy Pelosi step down as leader.