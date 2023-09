RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Congresswoman Valerie Foushee (D) is a co-sponsor of the Democracy Restoration Act of 2023.

The proposed legislation would end the permanent denial of voting rights nationwide to individuals with criminal convictions who have been released from incarceration and have fulfilled their custodial sentence.

Rep. Foushee, who represents Durham, Orange and Person counties, sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to discuss the history behind the effort to pass the bill.