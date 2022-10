RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Access to abortion and the economy are two of the top issues of this election. The only true toss-up congressional race in North Carolina is no exception.

The newly drawn 13th district includes Johnston County and part of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Republican candidate Bo Hines who will face Democrat Wiley Nickel.

Hines explained his position on abortion, gay marriage, the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago and the economy.