RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The American people have a lot riding on what happens in Washington this month.

If lawmakers can’t strike a deal on the debt ceiling before June 1st it will have a devastating impact on our economy. Wake County representative Deborah Ross (D) believes the two parties can reach an agreement if they focus on the debts we already owe. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to Rep. Ross about the debt ceiling and budget.

Ross also shared her thoughts on the whether the Southern Border is prepared for the expiration of Title 42 and the need for better oversight when it comes to financial disclosures with the US Supreme Court.

Plus, Ross commented on ethics and what standards ought to be set for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Right now the Supreme Court is policing itself when it comes to ethics. But, if it cannot police itself, it’s going to be up to Congress to pass a law to make them do it,” Ross said.