RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just more than a month ago the U.S. Supreme Court handed a blow to the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions.

While some conservatives have praised the decision, democrats are not happy about it.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Wake County congressional representative Deborah Ross to get her take on what this means moving forward.

They also discussed the uproar of what had been largely bi-partisan legislation to care for veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits and the progress congress has made in getting computer chips made in America.