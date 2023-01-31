DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s called “riveting” and “brutally honest.” It’s also what leaders are calling a necessary conversation to tackle gun violence in Durham County.

“State of Urgency” is a play that offers first-hand accounts of violence and issues of social justice.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead and retired Hillside High School drama teacher Wendell Tabb to talk about how urgent their message is and why they think this approach can work.

Performances will take place at the Gattis-Tabb Theatre at Hillside High School, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road in Durham on the following schedule