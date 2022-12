RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How much we pay at the grocery store is just one of the things that people are thinking about heading into the new year.

It’s something that’s also on the mind of one of central North Carolina’s newly elected congressmen.

Democratic state senator Wiley Nickel will represent Johnston County as well as parts of Wake, Wayne and Harnett counties.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to him about the economy, immigration and where Nickel agrees with Republicans.