RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney Josh Stein is running in the Democratic primary to become the state’s next governor.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with AG Stein to discuss public safety, the shortage of state workers and how he believes he can work with a Republican controlled General Assembly.

Stein also responds to comments made by the leading Republican contender, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson. regarding the Jewish community.