RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More and more people are investing in digital currency. But lawmakers fear that particular financial sector lacks enough regulation.

North Carolina Republican congressman Patrick McHenry and Democratic representative Wiley Nickel are working together on legislation that creates safeguards for consumers, promotes innovation and advances national security.

Congressman Nickel sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to explain what’s included in the Financial Innovation and Technology (FIT) for the 21st Century Act.