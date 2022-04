RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory says he is not the liberal his opponent claims that he is.

McCrory is running for the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat currently held by Richard Burr. Burr is not running again.

McCrory sits down with Russ Bowen to respond to the latest ads that attack his record, where he sits in the polls.

He also talks about what other North Carolina politicians are saying about Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.