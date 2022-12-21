RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of migrants are at the Mexico U.S. border waiting for what’s known as Title 42 to expire.

The Trump-era mandate was put in place to control access across the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. Title 42 allows U.S. authorities to quickly expel migrants to Mexico and other countries without a chance to seek U.S. asylum.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Wake County congressional representative Deborah Ross about what’s being called a humanitarian crisis.

They also addressed the findings of the January 6th House Committee and what the proposed bi-partisan spending bill will bring to Wake County.