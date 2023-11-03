RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The race for North Carolina’s next governor includes State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Folwell was elected to that position twice and he previously served in the General Assembly.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Folwell to talk about why he’s running for a higher office, the impact new weight loss drugs have on the state employee health care system and his concerns about transparency in the state legislature.

Folwell also reacted to statements made by current Lt. Governor Mark Robinson who is also running in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

North Carolina’s primary is set for Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The candidate filing period for the statewide 2024 primary elections begins at noon on Monday, Dec. 4, and ends at noon Friday, Dec. 15.