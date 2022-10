RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The power of who controls the U.S. Senate could come down to North Carolina.

Republican senator Richard Burr is retiring and both parties want control of that seat. Current North Carolina congressman Ted Budd faces former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to Rep. Budd about the economy, access to abortion and contraception, funding for Ukraine and the ads that attack his record.