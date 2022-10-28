RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As time runs out for candidates to persuade voters, NC state senator Wiley Nickel sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to discuss key issues on the ballot.

As Nickel rivals Republican Bo Hines for the U.S. House seat of NC District 13, he says a major focus of his is the economy—an area he believes President Biden can be doing “a lot more in.”

Along with his thoughts on a few attack ads, Nickel shares what he believes needs to happen to help North Carolinians get through the challenges of the current economic climate.