Mark Walker to stay in US Senate race, says he answers to higher power

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker’s campaign is much more of a ground game than an ad game.

His U.S. Senate Republican primary competitors, former Gov. Pat McCrory and current Rep. Ted Budd, have far more cash on hand.

Marjorie Eastman is also gaining traction.

But it is Budd who has the backing of former President Donald Trump, as Walker learned one-on-one.

Walker recalled a meeting at Mar a Lago.

“I got an invite in December to meet with the president, they had invited me, I get down there, I’d been there a couple of times before, I get in the room, I realize that in the meeting, I’m a sharer as you can tell, got President Trump sitting to my right and the president of Mr. Budd’s super PAC sitting to my left, who I realized pretty quick…. look I’m a pastor but I’ve got a few street smarts about me, that they wanted me to run in a U.S. House race.”

It was not clear then and it’s not clear now what that House district would even be.

The North Carolina State Supreme Court ruled the new election maps, drawn by the Republican majority, as unfair based on the state constitution.

The congressional maps have now been redrawn, without support from Democrats, and will be reviewed by a court-appointed panel.

By dropping out of the Senate race, the goal would have been to gain more votes for Budd during the primary.

“I told them, I gave them my word that I would consider it, went back with my wife prayed about it we processed if but we felt like that our heart was to somehow take what we feel like is pretty good record of accomplishment in central North Carolina and try to build that across the state,” Walker said.

The pundits had Walker pulling out, expecting him to announce that at a recent rally.

“Well look, all we did, we were getting a lot of interest and instead of just blasting it out, we have so many people and volunteers who have been part of this journey and I just thought it was fair, why not share the message first with them, and certainly invited all the wonderful people in the press to show up as well,” he explained.

Walker said his campaign will go on until the May 17 primary.

He said he has not heard from Trump since making his decision.

“Not directly, so I’m not trying to throw any deference to President Trump, but I’m a person of faith, I answer to a higher power and we’re going to stay true to that we can even with my own infallibility or fallibility I just want to make sure that we’re doing the best thing in our heart,” Walker said.