RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Holding organizations and officials accountable by making sure tax dollars are spent correctly and legally — that is the responsibility of the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor.

Now in her third elected term, Beth Wood speaks about some of the highest profile cases that her office has investigated, including the Town of Spring Lake and the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Wood also explains to CBS 17’s Russ Bowen why she is never afraid of the pushback she may get from those under the microscope of her office.