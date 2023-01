RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly elected Democratic congressman Don Davis spent his first week in congress witnessing history. Like his colleagues, he is now faced with potential economic turmoil if congress and the White House can’t agree on terms to increase the debt ceiling.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to Davis, who represents a large portion of eastern North Carolina, about paying the country’s debts and the revelation of classified documents found in the private possession of President Biden.