RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R) serves as the co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group.

In the coming days, Tillis will be heading to the NATO summit in Europe. Last weekend’s attempted rebellion by mercenaries in Russia will likely be a main topic.

Sen.Tillis sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to discuss what those recent developments may mean for the war in Ukraine.