RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Viewers may remember the 2020 NC U.S. Senate Election when incumbent Senator Thom Tillis debated his democratic challenger Cal Cunningham on CBS 17.

It was a statewide event that gave voters a better sense of what both men stood for.

“It opens up a window of opportunity for one side to hammer the other side, to bring up an issue that maybe a candidate doesn’t want to talk about. They are point blank having to deal with that issue,” said Michael Bitzer, Catawba College Politics Department Chair.

The lack of debates for current elections shows that a lot has changed in just two years.

“I think it is a strategic choice by politicians. I think it’s a bad one for democracy,” said Chris Cooper, Director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University.

Republican congressman Ted Budd declined to debate leading up to this year’s U.S. Senate primary. Democrat and former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley did not debate because her serious contenders dropped out. Both candidates won their primaries.

Budd and Beasley face each other in November and so far, there are no debates scheduled between the two, despite an invitation from CBS 17. Beasley agreed two weeks ago to participate in the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Debate, which Budd has not agreed to. Beasley spoke to CBS 17 Wednesday about her willingness to debate her opponent.

“You know the people of North Carolina deserve to hear from us. They deserve to hear where we are on the issues that they care about. I mean we’re talking about a senator who will be tasked with making decisions that impact people’s everyday lives,” said Beasley.

“This is a rare opportunity for the voters to be able to see both candidates on stage unscripted. What we’re being left with are texts, social media posts, advertisements. It’s not a game changer in elections, it doesn’t mean that it has huge electoral consequences but it’s one of the last things in American democracy that really does put both candidates on a literal and figurative even stage,” said Cooper.

The debate over whether to debate is coming from both parties. It wasn’t until Wednesday that Democrat John Fetterman agreed to debate Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race. A similar situation is also playing out in the Georgia senate race.

The trend to say no is worrisome to both Cooper and Bitzer.

“The candidates need to come forward and ask for the votes of the voters. The citizens need to know where these candidates stand on critical issues and how they would perform in public, we think, would translate to how they would govern,” said Bitzer.

“I think the bottom line is politicians will do what they need to do to get elected and that’s what we’re seeing there, it’s a different environment and the voters are ultimately going to be the losers,” Cooper said.

CBS 17 contacted the Budd campaign for a comment and is waiting to hear back.