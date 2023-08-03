RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Around 600-thousand North Carolinians are caught in the middle of a disagreement within the state legislature. The inability to pass a budget is leaving many without health insurance.

North Carolina is one of the last states in the country that has not expanded Medicaid. The general assembly voted earlier this year to approve Medicaid expansion but made that a condition of the new state budget. But the budget impasse amongst Republican leaders continues.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley who laid out just what this means as his department waits for the go-ahead from NCGA.