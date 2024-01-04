RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – These days it costs anywhere from a small fortune to a big one to run and win a competitive statewide or congressional campaign. Democratic incumbent Wiley Nickel will not run again for congress because new election maps made a win for a democrat all but impossible.

“A lot of people carry pretty large campaign war chests, and that allows them to run for the same office or different offices. Until they decide to stop running, and then even at the end of that, they can transfer it to someone else in their own party who’s running,” said David McLennan, Meredith College professor of political science

Nickel is no exception. As of his third quarter 2023 campaign finance report Nickel had more than 930-thousand dollars left in the coffer. Instead of running for US House he said he’ll run for US Senate in 2026. The Federal Elections Commission allows monetary transfers from one campaign to another.

Current NC representatives Jeff Jackson (D) and Dan Bishop are now running for state attorney general. As of the last published reports Jackson had around 700-thousand dollars on hand and Bishop more than 1.2 million.

“Someone like Dan Bishop or Jeff Jackson, they have a big advantage over any potential primary opponent because they’ve already raised that money for other offices,” said McLennan.

Which they too can move over to their new campaigns.

But it’s not just incumbents. The new 13th district, Nickel’s current seat, has 14 republicans running in the upcoming March primary. If the losers choose to hand their cash over to the winner for the fall election that’s fine. But like the incumbents there are some hard rules, including the fact that campaign funds can’t be used for personal use.

“The options for when you close your campaign account are to pay off your debts, that’s not an option that’s required. You can refund donors, which rarely happens, or you could give it to another candidate. And so all of those are permissible under campaign finance laws,” said McLennan.

Fourth quarter campaign finance numbers are expected within the next few weeks.