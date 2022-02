RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In what will be his last year serving in Congress, Rep. G.K. Butterfield is facing a difficult period for the country. The Democrat has served North Carolina’s 1st congressional district since 2004.

Butterfield sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to discuss inflation, the Great Resignation, business regulation, and the distrust Americans have in their elected officials.