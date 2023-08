RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Depending on which side of the challenge you’re on, judge shopping can lead to a big win for some and a huge loss for others. But is it fair?

Wake County congresswoman Deborah Ross has introduced legislation that would require a three-judge panel for cases that have a national impact.

Rep. Ross sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to talk about what’s in the Fair Courts Act of 2023 and why she believes North Carolina is an example of why it would work for both parties.