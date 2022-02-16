Rep. Hudson talks Russia-Ukraine crisis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina families are closely watching the developments in Ukraine as many have loved ones deployed to assist NATO. Around 5,000 troops from Fort Bragg are currently in Europe.

“It’s probably the greatest threat to the sovereignty of a nation this generation. What Russia is doing, amassing troops on the border with Ukraine, it’s a dark day for Europe, and it’s very concerning for us and our security,” said Rep. Richard Hudson, who represents Cumberland County, which is home to Fort Bragg.

Hudson told CBS 17 he does agree with President Joe Biden’s decision to deploy American troops as a deterrent.

“Well, I learned in elementary school that if you don’t want the bully to pick on you, the bully needs to know that you’re capable of punching him in the nose and you’re able to punch him in the nose. And the bully will leave you alone. Vladimir Putin is a bully and the only thing he’ll respond to is strength,” Hudson said.

While supporting the American troop build-up, Hudson does not believe Biden is doing enough when it comes to sanctions.

“Well, there were sanctions already in place, put there by a bipartisan Congress, because of Nord Stream 2, that President Biden waived. And so, I think we started this by waiving sanctions, by showing weakness so I certainly support putting sanctions in place today,” Hudson said.

Nord Stream 2 is the natural gas pipeline that runs below the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Hudson is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and U.S. Helsinki Commission.

“Since 2015 I’ve been pushing Europe to diversify their energy sector; to build more infrastructure so they can receive natural gas from somewhere other than Russia. Russia uses that as sort of the hammer over the heads of Europe,” he said.

On Tuesday, multiple Ukrainian government and banking systems were hacked. Hudson said that sort of threat is potentially as dangerous as a ground war.

“In the old days, before a battle started, you would fire arrows, then it became cannon balls, and now it’s artillery. But in today’s warfare, the first volley to be fired will be in cyber,” said Hudson.