RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Paying the country’s bills and keeping us safe in the air — those are two major issues in Washington right now.

Adding to those challenges is getting a divided congress to agree on solutions.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with newly elected congressman Wiley Nickel. Nickel, a democrat who represents Johnston County and parts of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties, said he is concerned but hopeful as the debt ceiling clock gets closer to midnight.