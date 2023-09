RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From livestock to produce. North Carolina’s farming revenue is among the largest in the nation. But prices of fuel and fertilizer have hit growers and farmers hard. The shortage of workers has added to that stress.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Representative Wiley Nickel (D) after he spent the last few weeks in his district listening to people affected by those challenges. Inflation is one problem, but Nickel said the border and immigration is also a part of that.