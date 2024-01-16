RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spent last Friday night in Raleigh trying to drum up support for his campaign. Kennedy is running for president as an independent.

He needs 83,188 signatures of registered North Carolina voters to get on the North Carolina ballot. The signatures are due March 5 at noon, which is also the date for the North Carolina primary.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to Kennedy about his campaign’s plans to accomplish that as well as some of the economic challenges in our state.