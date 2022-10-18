RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Approximately half of Wake County is represented in Congress by Representative Deborah Ross (D).

The Democratic incumbent of the 2nd Congressional district faces Republican Christine Villaverde in the fall election.

In charge of keeping our courts safe, Villaverde is the former emergency manager for North Carolina’s judicial branch.

She sat down with CBS17’s Russ Bowen to talk about how her law enforcement background gives her an important perspective when it comes to holding public office.

Villaverde also explained her position on funding Social Security, the need to combat inflation and access to abortion.