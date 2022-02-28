RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former North Carolina congressman Mark Walker has chosen to remain in the race for U.S. Senate.

The Republican said he was pressured by former President Donald Trump to drop out of the race and run for a congressional seat. That would have helped clear the way for his competitor, sitting congressman Ted Budd.

Walker’s decision to stay in the race leaves him time to talk about the issues he would face should he win the primary and go on to win the fall election. Walker said his thoughts on issues like the economy and abortion come from a different perspective as a private citizen.