2 shot, armed man in custody after standoff at Sampson County home

MCDANIELS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot and an armed man was involved with a standoff with Sampson County deputies Friday night, officials say.

The incident was reported as a shooting around 10:15 p.m. at a home on Big Piney Grove Road, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A man with a gunshot wound was found outside the home and was taken to Cape Fear Emergency Department for treatment, the news release said.

Later, deputies learned a second man with a gunshot wound had been taken in a private vehicle to Sampson Regional Emergency Department.

Soon after arriving at the Big Piney Grove Road home, deputies learned an armed man was inside a building behind the home.

“Deputies began communicating with the suspect and around 1:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered to officers and was taken into custody,” the news release said.

Injuries to both victims do not appear to be life threatening.

Deputies did not release the suspect’s name or charges against him. The case is still under investigation.

