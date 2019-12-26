Lottery Numbers

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
14 dead in Niger after Islamic extremists attack convoy
El Salvador upholds sentence of ex-President Tony Saca
Wife, 26, charged with exploiting husband, 77, for money
California jails use kinder approach to solitary confinement
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Thursday’s “Fur”-cast
Top Stories
A look back at central NC’s weather in 2019
Friday Fur-cast
December 19: Warming Up In Time For Christmas
December 18: Chilly And Dry For A While
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Intermittent fasting might help you live longer, study says
Top Stories
Bath & Body Works 2019 Semi-Annual sale features $11 candles, $4 retired fragrances
Top Stories
Boy, 5, who disappeared on Christmas found dead
3 teens killed in Christmas night crash in Alabama
Measles detected at multiple major airports over the holidays
Police help deliver baby on side of highway on Christmas
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former Millbrook HS standout Chris Clemons gets coveted NBA multi-year deal
Top Stories
Oklahoma definite outsider in this College Football Playoff
Year-end sports quiz. Your scholarship as a fan is at stake
QB Jacob Eason leaves Washington early, will enter NFL draft
Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Lottery Numbers
Trending Stories
Family, friends mourn loss of 20-year-old NC woman shot and killed just before Christmas
Man uses ‘jamming device’ to get $6,800 from Raleigh sweepstakes parlor machine, warrants say
Starbucks to give away free drinks daily until end of 2019
Boy, 5, who disappeared on Christmas found dead
Longtime Wake County deputy who has written 2 books relies on kindness on the job
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps