Meet the CBS 17 team

Untitled Document
CBS 17 Anchors
Angela Taylor
Marius Payton
Taniya Wright
Bill Young
Russ Bowen
Felicia Bolton
Maggie Newland
CBS 17 Storm Team
Wes Hohenstein
Paul Heggen
Bill Reh
CBS 17 Reporters
Susanna Black
Bridget Chapman
Amy Cutler
Zak Dahlheimer
Sheena Elzie
Michael Hyland
Kelly Kennedy
Holden Kurwicki
Jamiese Price
Colleen Quigley
Robert Richardson
Steve Sbraccia
Brie Jackson
CBS 17 Sports
Jeff Jones
Todd Gibson
Arran Andersen

Don't Miss