My Carolina Sooley Contest

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
The Latest: Kerry launches Day 2 of summit with commitment
EU agency to issue more guidance on AstraZeneca’s COVID shot
CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake, Cumberland Schools holding virtual job fairs
Video
Baltics expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Prague
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
Video
Top Stories
Truth tracker: NC is faring better than most states during pandemic. But what does that mean?
Video
Top Stories
Triangle health experts advise caution as events roll out soon across NC
Video
UNC expert says it’s early to assume a COVID-19 booster will be needed, but good to be prepared
Video
What’s causing allergic reactions to some COVID-19 vaccines? UNC working on an answer
Video
Vaccine demand slowing as milestones reached
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Saturday will be an active weather day across central NC, severe storms possible
Video
Top Stories
Rain Saturday with a storm possible, nice by Sunday
Video
Red Flag Warning in effect for central NC; any outdoor fires could quickly grow out of control
Video
Halifax County under tornado warning as severe storms pop up
Video
NC State researchers predict above-average Atlantic hurricane season, 15 to 18 named storms
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake, Cumberland Schools holding virtual job fairs
Video
Top Stories
Comedian says he was racially profiled at Atlanta airport; police call it ‘consensual encounter’
Video
Top Stories
Andrew Brown Jr., man killed by deputy in Elizabeth City, recalled as storyteller, jokester
Video
21-year-old now facing charges in Durham crash that ejected, killed 73-year-old woman
Video
Study finds no link between epidural use at birth and autism
Video
Drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bilbao, Dublin dropped as Euro 2020 hosts, Seville added
Top Stories
Tokyo under ’emergency orders’ with Olympics 3 months away
Freshman Kentucky basketball guard Terrence Clarke dies in L.A. car crash
Video
LEADING OFF: Mets’ deGrom faces Nats, Kershaw vs. Darvish
Padres hold off Dodgers 3-2 in resumption of SoCal rivalry
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
My Carolina Sooley Contest
Trending Stories
Group, residents push for land to build affordable housing in historic Durham community
Video
‘Happy Abby’ – Mother remembers Fort Bragg paratrooper who died in training accident
Video
Andrew Brown Jr., man killed by deputy in Elizabeth City, recalled as storyteller, jokester
Video
7-week-old girl found safe, parents in custody after Caswell County Amber Alert
Gallery
Rain Saturday with a storm possible, nice by Sunday
Video
Police investigating after man shot to death at Fayetteville home
NC bill would give police ability to track your cellphone’s real-time location
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories