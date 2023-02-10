Broccoli Feta Soup Ingredients:
- 1 lb broccoli
- 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups water
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp salt
- black pepper to taste
- 3/4 cup orzo pasta
- 3.5 oz feta cheese
- chili pepper flakes, to taste
- Garnish: drizzle of olive oil + lemon juice
- Rinse and slice your broccoli into florets and dice the stems too.
- To a medium stock pot, add all of the broccoli pieces, garlic, broth, water, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Cover your pot and cook for 30 minutes.
- Using a potato masher, gently smash the broccoli about 6 times. Leave large and small pieces in the soup for texture. Add in the orzo and cook uncovered, STIRRING CONSTANTLY, for 15 minutes or until pasta is cooked. Stay on top of the pot, the pasta will stick if left unattended.
- Remove the pot from the burner and crumble in your feta. Mix it in. Serve in your bowls, drizzle with a little olive oil, squeeze on some lemon juice and top with chili pepper flakes to taste.
Creamy Taco Soup Ingredients:
- Ground turkey meat
- 1 block cream cheese
- 1/2 or whole yellow onion
- 1 can black beans
- 1 can corn
- 1 can Rotel
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 3-4 cups chicken broth
- chop yellow onion into fine pieces, sautee with olive oil until tender
- brown turkey meat in same pan, drain fat if any
- mix in room-temp cream cheese until creamy texture
- mix in taco seasoning
- add all canned items
- add chicken broth (depending on consistency you prefer)
- mix and let simmer on medium-high heat until fragrant.
- ENJOY!
Cheese Tortellini Tomato Basil Bisque Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 large shallot or 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic
- salt and pepper
- 48oz chicken broth
- 24oz high quality marinara sauce
- 3/4 cup fresh basil, chopped (3/4oz package basil)
- 16oz fresh or frozen cheese tortellini (could also use mini ravioli)
- Melt butter in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add shallots (or onions) then season with salt and pepper and saute until tender, 3-4 minutes. Add garlic then saute for 30 more seconds. Add chicken broth, marinara sauce, and fresh basil then turn heat to high and bring to a boil.
- Carefully add tortellini to boiling soup then place a lid on top, turn heat down to medium, and then cook until tender. Serve with crostini.