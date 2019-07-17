6 ways to save money when shopping on Amazon

(BPT) – These days, everyone’s looking for bargains and ways to save while shopping online from the comfort of their own homes. With low prices, a wide selection and fast shipping for customers, Amazon has a lot to offer to save you both time and money. Below are six easy ways to save when shopping on Amazon:

Discounted offers: Customers receiving government assistance through EBT or Medicaid can enjoy the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership for a discounted monthly price of $5.99, with the ability to cancel anytime. With Prime, members can enjoy fast, free shipping, exclusive savings, and easy access to entertainment with Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more. Learn more and sign up for a free 30-day trial at http://amazon.com/qualify. Stick to your budget. Making purchases with cash is a savvy way to stick to your budget, as it makes you more conscious of what you’re spending. When you’re shopping online, you can use Amazon Cash instead of your debit or credit card. It’s a simpler way to shop and will help you manage your spending. You can visit more than 45,000 participating stores – including pharmacies like CVS and convenience stores like 7-Eleven – to add cash to your Amazon Balance. This method is quick, easy and Amazon doesn’t charge any fees. Take advantage of subscriptions. Families can maximize their savings by enrolling in convenient programs such as Subscribe & Save, which allow you to subscribe to a wide selection of items you buy frequently (such as diapers, baby food and household products), and have them shipped to you for free on a regular basis. You’ll not only save up to 15% on the purchases, but you’ll also save the time and energy normally spent on trips to the store. Scout out deals as they pop up. You can track the best deals on Amazon with Lightning Deals, which offer new deals daily to help you save money. It allows you to find the best prices on items you need, want and love. You can also sign up for “watch a deal” alerts so you’ll never miss out on a discount! Earn rewards by waiting. Not in a hurry to get your package? Here’s a little-known Prime perk for those who don’t need their order right away – selecting the “No-Rush” shipping option at checkout earns you rewards and discounts on future purchases. Rewards are automatically added to your Amazon balance, so you can start saving right away. Keep an eye out for this option next time! Discover Bargain Finds. Check out Amazon’s Bargain Finds for a wide selection of seasonally relevant products that are priced even lower – items can vary from clothing and jewelry to gifts and home decor.

Shopping online does not have to break the bank, and you don’t have to spend all your time surfing and comparing prices. Thanks to Amazon, you can enjoy some of the best options available for shopping all in one place, and do it within your budget.