A closer look at the human body

Raleigh, NC – Everyone who has ever lived has spent their entire life inside their own body, so isn’t it weird that a lot of people don’t know the most basic facts about the human anatomy. Things like how many bones are in the average human body (206) or how many taste buds you have (about 2,000). In fact, most people actually avoid educating themselves because of the misconception that it’s boring and complicated. Now, a new exhibit is disproving that theory.

The OUR BODY: The Universe Within exhibit is giving people a behind-the-scenes look at how a person’s body functions and operates. Visitors will get to view actual human specimens that have been donated to provide a visual representation of organs and concepts you’ve only read about in text books.

In addition to the stunning cadaver exhibits, you can also learn more about the studies and scientific breakthroughs that led to today’s vast anatomical knowledge. Visitors of all ages will get a firsthand look at the complexities most people are unaware of. For example, the veins are known as the blood carriers of the body…but did you know that if you were to line up all the blood vessels from an adult’s body they would total close to 100,000 miles? That’s just one of the unfathomable facts that the exhibit puts into perspective.

OUR BODY: The Universe Within is the latest addition to Raleigh’s marvelous museum lineup. Located next to the Men’s Warehouse on Sumner Blvd. the exhibit is just a short drive from the Museum of Natural Sciences. Tickets cost $17 for adults and $15 for kids 14 and under. They can be purchased here.

For more information about the exhibit, check out the website.