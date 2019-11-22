A Dicken’s Holiday in Fayetteville

SPONSORED CONTENT

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens has become one of the most important holiday stories told during the season. A Christmas Carol is filled with descriptive scenes of the local town decorated for the holiday season, the decadent food displayed and the beautiful gifts ready to be purchased. It makes one wish they could go back to the Victorian-era and experience it.

Well, for the past 20 years, in the Historic Fayetteville Downtown locals have decorated and adorned themselves and local shops to give members of the community a taste of what a Dickens holiday was like.

On Friday, November 29th, you can expect to see horse-drawn carriages roaming the downtown streets, the local shops displaying beautiful Victorian-era holiday decorations as well as delicious treats up for sale.

While also stepping back in time and enjoying the beautifully decorated downtown, the event also allows the local community to support local merchants this holiday seasons instead of flocking to nearby malls.

As well as supporting local businesses the community has put together fun photo opportunities for attendees and a scavenger hunt for young and old alike.

Although it isn’t mandatory to dress in Victorian-era wardrobe, everyone is encouraged to get involved as much as possible. If you aren’t sure where to start wool coats, top hats, and high collars are a good place to start to get into the Dickens holiday spirit.

The crowning moment of the evening will be the Candlelight Procession at 5:30pm. The entire town gathers for a candlelight procession from the Arts Council Building to the Market House. You can find free candles at different downtown merchants or in front of the Arts Council building. Once the two-block procession is complete the town sets off fireworks to commence the start of the holiday season! You can then head to Annie’s Alehouse for some beer, wine or fun festive non-alcoholic beverages.

The 20th Annual Dickens Holiday is on Friday, November 29th from 1:00pm- 9:00pm. The event is free for all who would like to roll back the clock. If you would like to learn more about the vendors that will be participating, event map and more click here.