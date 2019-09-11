A look at the new cultural hub emerging in Holly Springs

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Holly Springs Cultural Center is gearing up for a record-breaking season. The venue has transformed into the city’s creative hub over the past few years and the 2019-2020 lineup shows city leaders are committed to building on that reputation.

Located in the heart of Holly Springs, the Cultural Center regularly features plays, comedy shows, dance routines, concerts, and more! The versatile complex includes a state-of-the-art performing theatre, grand lobby, and outdoor stage that’s perfect for families looking for an exciting night out of the house. The Cultural Center also offers a variety of programs ranging from recreational to educational. Some of the upcoming classes include:

Beginner’s Photography – October 12, 2019 (Ages 13+)

This exciting class will teach participants the basics of still photography. Guests will learn about things like shutter speed, lining up angles, photo editing software, and more of the work that goes into snapping that perfect picture.

Mommy and Me Creative Movement – Classes available from September 4, 2019 – November 23, 2019 (Ages 2-4)

This unique class will incorporate active play with kid-friendly props. It’s a great way for mothers to bond with their toddlers while introducing them to instruments, singing, and creative fitness.

Continuing Watercolors – October 16, 2019 (Ages 17+)

A more advanced painting class for young adults who want to learn about the concepts and strategy behind watercolor artwork. Participants will learn about colors and color mixing through a series of hands-on exercises.

You can find a comprehensive list of events going on at the Holly Springs Cultural Center by checking out this edition of Hurrahs.

In addition to the great family-friendly activities happening at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, there’s also a big buzz surrounding the 2019-2020 performance schedule. Big names like Matt Dusk, Mia Jackson, and Jeff Jena will be taking the stage over the next few months. Click here for the full calendar of performances and check out some of the featured acts below.

Matt Dusk (September 20)

The John Denver Story (November 1)

Pride & Prejudice (January 30 – February 1)

Derik Nelson & Family (March 6)

Route 55 Jazz Orchestra (March 7)

Holly Springs Community Band (April 4)

Route 55 Jazz Orchestra (May 16)

Holly Springs Cultural Center

300 West Ballentine Street

Holly Springs, NC 27540

Phone: (919) 567-4000