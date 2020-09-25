A look inside Glenmere Gardens, a growing community in Knightdale

My Carolina
Posted: / Updated:
SPONSORED CONTENT

We are out in Knightdale to check out the beautiful Glenmere Gardens community. These top-of-the-line, multi-generational homes are an exciting project for the Jim Allen Group and the featured builder, Caviness & Cates.
The Jim Allen Group is showcasing this listing — along with dozens of other incredible new construction homes — on the annual Triangle Parade of Homes (Sept. 26-27, Oct 2-4, 9-11). Learn more about all the listings they’re featuring, as well as the event details, at JAGParade.com. Don’t forget if you visit one of their properties during the Parade, you can register for the change to win a $10,000 outdoor living package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Healthy Living

More Healthy Living
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories