A new weapon in the fight against Osteoporosis

Raleigh, N.C. – Osteoporosis affects more than 55% of people ages 50 and older living in the United States. That’s a whopping 44 million US citizens who suffer from the disease or other low bone mass problems, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation.

The bone disease can be caused by a list of factors that range in severity. Everything from smoking and not getting enough calcium to spending too much time sitting down can lead to Osteoporosis. There are also several genetic factors that play a role, including body frame size, race, age, and family history.

People who suffer from Osteoporosis have weak and depleted bones that often make it hard to complete even the simplest of tasks. Things like putting on socks and bending down can become painstaking procedures that require a massive amount of effort. Over time symptoms can build on one another, resulting in serious and permanent medical problems like poor posture, chronic back pain, and an increased risk of bone fractures. Although there’s no way to make yourself completely immune to the disease, there are a number of preventative measures you can take to decrease your risk. For those already suffering from Osteoporosis, the same proactive steps can be taken to treat and minimize the negative side effects.

There are several ways people can go about treating the pain and aches associated with Osteoporosis but one of the best and most easily accessible treatment options is physical exercise, more specifically: osteogenic loading (OL). Osteogenic Loading is a type of therapy for bone mass density and bone performance.

A recent bone study found “OL therapy as an adjunct to standard care, or as a preventative approach is both feasible and effective for improving [bone mineral density].”

The effectiveness of this rehab method has given rise to companies like OsteoStrong that are dedicated to educating people about Osteoporosis and how to minimize its impact.

In addition to being touted for its contribution to bone growth, researchers have also proven OL can be an effective way of dealing with Type II Diabetes. Studies show patients who regularly performed Osteogenic Loading exercises saw a higher percent drop in their glucose levels than people who performed caloric, weight bearing, and cardiovascular exercises.

So what’s the best way to take part in OL exercise regiments? Osteostrong’s dedicated team of professionals are experts when it comes to the skeletal system and how to get the most of out of it. They’re well-versed in the way the human body works and are willing to walk you through the process of rebuilding bone and muscle. Facilities are open to people of all ages looking to improve their skeletal system.

“We refer to OsteoStrong as the ultimate ‘BioHack’ because it uses the body’s own mechanisms to create change,” says OsteoStrong franchise owner, Alex Kumbar.

OsteoStrong is not a gym, diet, or medical treatment and does not require a note from the doctor.

“My mom has Osteoporosis, so my motivation in working with OsteoStrong was to prevent it,” says Michele S, an OsteoStrong employee. “Since working with the excellent staff here, I have increased strength and improved balance.”

