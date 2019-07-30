ACS looking for volunteer drivers to help transport cancer patients

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is looking for volunteers who will serve as a literal driving force in the fight against cancer. The volunteers are needed to take part in the Road To Recovery program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatments.

Cancer patients across the country rely on the program to get to the doctor’s office safely and on-time. Megan Wessel, VP of Cancer Control for the American Cancer Society, says the ride is almost as important as the treatment itself.

“Every day thousands of cancer patients need a ride to and from their treatments,” says Wessel. “Even the best treatments can’t work if a patient can’t get there.”

Nearly 10,000 people have already signed up to help out with the great cause, but program organizers say more volunteers are needed to ensure all qualifying patients will have access to rides. ACS will screen and train all volunteer drivers and coordinate all of the rides.

Anyone interested in becoming a driver must have:

A current, valid driver’s license

A good driving record

Access to a safe and reliable vehicle

Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access

Proof of car insurance

Driving volunteers can set their own schedules and provide as many rides as they want. If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

This year, it’s estimated more than 58,000 North Carolina residents have been or will be diagnosed with cancer. The American Cancer Society is committed to providing them and the millions of other cancer patients with access to quality care.