Alicia Silverstone talks new wellness products for cold and flu season

Now more than ever, immune health and wellness are at the forefront of everyone’s minds.  It is a message that Alicia Silverstone, actor,  New York Times best-selling author, and health advocate has been spreading for years.  Silverstone is the co-creator of mykind Organics, the first vegan supplement line that’s certified organic, Non-GMO verfified, and free of synthetic fillers and binders.  Now Alicia & Garden of Life are expanding on the best-selling line of mykind Organics Elderberry Syrup and Gummies with two new liquid formulas for adults and kids. 

Alicia partnered with Garden of Life to co-create, mykind Organics, as she wanted a vitamin that didn’t exist – one that came from the same organic, nutritious foods she eats daily.  The latest products in the herbals line available just in time for cold and flu season are:

Elderberry & Sleep Immune Syrup 

Combines an herbal sleep blend with with elderberry immune syrup and added zinc and vitamin C to help you have a restful night.

Cough & Mucus Immune Syrup 

Made with Organic English Ivy Leaf, elderberry, zinc and vitamin C, this syrup soothes everyday throat irritations and helps clear mucus when coughing.

