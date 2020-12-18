APA Dance performers spread holiday cheer with outdoor dance recitals

My Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

APA Dance performers show Adriana Davalos new dance moves for the holidays!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Healthy Living

More Healthy Living

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories